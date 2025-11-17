Bond denied for Florida man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend

The Brief Lendzi Lakeman, 58, was shot and killed Sunday in Brevard County, and deputies identified and arrested Tyjah Bellinger, 23, as the suspect. Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident, though the motive remains unclear and Bellinger has not cooperated. He is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge as deputies continue seeking information from the public.



The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday that left a woman dead.

A man, whom authorities have identified as the victim's boyfriend, has been charged with premeditated murder in connection with her death and was denied bond by a judge during a court appearance on Monday.

The backstory:

Around noon on Sunday, deputies responded to the area of Curtis Blvd. and Carlowe Ave. in Port St. John where they found Lendzi Lakeman, 28, with multiple gunshot wounds. Lakeman died from her injuries at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

During an intal investigation, deputies said they identified Bellinger, Lakeman's boyfriend, as a suspect. Authorities said they found Bellinger at a relative’s home, and he was arrested without incident.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Investigators have not determined a motive, and officials said Bellinger has not cooperated with questioning.

Bellinger faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail. A judge ordered Monday that he remain in custody.

What's next:

Bellinger's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 8 a.m. before Judge David Silverman of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help as investigators work to piece together what led to the shooting.