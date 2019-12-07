Brevard County man arrested after dog found emaciated

article

A Brevard County man is behind bars after deputies found his dog malnourished.

Deputies say the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services responded to Ronald Peacock's Cocoa home and found his dog, Thor, extremely emaciated.

He was issued a citation and told to get Thor to a veterinarian within 48 hours.

Upon a return inspection, it was found that the dog had been taken to a local veterinarian.

However, officials say the animal had only received vaccinations and heartworm treatment.

Peacock told deputies that he could not afford the medication to treat the dog and could not afford the amount of food necessary to bring the dog’s weight to an acceptable level, so he was not going to do anything further.

"As a result of the investigative findings, Thor was seized from the property and transported to animal services where he was examined by our own veterinarian staff who determined that he was suffering from extreme malnutrition due to neglect," the sheriff's office said.

Peacock was charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of resisting arrest without violence.