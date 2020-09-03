Brevard County man arrested after baby ingests heroin, police say

article

A Brevard County man was arrested after police say a baby got into a stash of heroin.

Nathaniel James Clay of Melbourne is facing charges.

According to investigators, police arrived at 151 E. University Blvd. where Clay told medical personnel that the baby may have ingested heroin.

The baby was taken to the hospital and given three doses of Narcan. Staff said the baby tested positive for opiates. A field test of the child's clothing tested positive for heroin, investigators said.

Police say a witness told them that while conducting a deal with Clay, another person came from inside the house and said the baby "may have gotten into the heroin."

"The witness advised the defendant pointed a handgun at him and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone."

Clay claims he did not have a gun at the time of the incident. He's facing a charge of Child Neglect.