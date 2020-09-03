Orange County deputies investigating after man and woman found dead in vehicle in Bithlo

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in a vehicle along East Colonial Drive.

Deputies say around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to East Colonial Drive and Shepard Road in reference to a vehicle striking a guardrail in Bithlo.

"When deputies arrived they located two people unresponsive inside the vehicle."

One male and one female were later declared deceased.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Traffic on East Colonial Drive is closed in both Eastbound and Westbound directions from Chuluota Road to North County Road 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.