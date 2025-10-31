Suspected vehicle in fatal hit-and-run of Melbourne cyclist found, police say

The Brief Melbourne Police say they found a vehicle they believe hit and killed a 70-year-old bicyclist. The vehicle needs forensic processing to confirm its connection to the crash. The driver has not been identified at this time.



Investigators located a vehicle they believe hit and killed a Melbourne man on Wednesday, officials said.

The backstory:

The Melbourne Police Department is investigating the death of 70-year-old James Griffin, of Melbourne, who was hit and killed by a car on Oct. 29. When officers responded to the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Highland Avenue, the driver of the car was not there, the department said.

Investigators said Griffin was traveling west on Eau Gallie Boulevard in the bike lane when a light-colored car turned west onto Eau Gallie Boulevard from Pineapple Avenue.

According to witnesses, the driver was driving erratically – swerving and squealing tires before the crash, police said. The driver hit Griffin and continued driving west on Eau Gallie Boulevard without stopping, authorities said.

Griffin was transported to the hospital where he later died, Melbourne Police said.

What we know:

Using security footage provided by local business owners and residents, the Melbourne Police Department tracked the driver's vehicle to a property on St. Clair Street. They then executed a search warrant and took the car, the department said.

Police said the vehicle had visible damage consistent with a crash.

The vehicle will undergo forensic processing to confirm its connection to the crash, Melbourne Police said in an Oct. 31 news release.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified at this time, police confirmed.