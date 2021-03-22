Brevard County Commissioner pushing for 24-hour alcohol sales

No more last call. If a county commissioner has his way, some bars in Brevard County won’t have to close.

It’s a proposal that would change an old alcohol ordinance that’s been in place for a long time. The commissioner at the helm says it would help small businesses, but not everyone is on board.

The proposal would allow for a lot more boozing in Brevard County.

"Trying to provide more freedom and liberty to the good folks of Brevard County," said Brevard County District 3 Commissioner John Tobia.

Right now bars and restaurants in unincorporated Brevard County can’t sell alcohol between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Commissioner Tobia wants to change that and make it so bars and restaurants in those parts of the county can sell alcohol anytime.

"Let the marketplace and the business owners decide instead of government making arbitrary decisions," said Tobia.

But one restaurant in South Cocoa Beach told FOX 35 News they’re not so sure that’s a great idea.

"I do feel like that is a big commitment for sure definitely with how things are going with the pandemic," said Casey Devinney, the front-of-house manager at The Fat Snook.

He said the pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard.

"A lot of places are still trying to hire and hire. There’s not enough employees for certain small business restaurants."

He doesn’t feel like now is the right time to extend hours, even if it is for booze.

Commissioner Tobia said it wouldn’t require anything of businesses. It would just give them more options.

"If bars and restaurants decide to stay open because their clientele would like those hours then this would give them the opportunity that they currently do not have."

The proposal will be discussed at Tuesday morning’s Brevard County Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m.

A decision is expected sometime in the next month or so.