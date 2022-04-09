article

Breezy conditions to end this Saturday afternoon. After sunset, the windy conditions will start to taper off.

A wind advisory remains in effect for Marion, Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties until 8 p.m.

The big story for tonight will be cooler temperatures, overnight lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s across the area.

Tomorrow, high pressure will move in closer to the region, keeping the area dry.

Expect pleasant conditions tomorrow with lighter winds. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s inland and the low to mid 70s along the coast.

Dry conditions will stick with us throughout the week with temperatures gradually climbing back into the 90s.

