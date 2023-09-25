Low-cost airline's unprecedented sale can fly you out of Orlando for 25% off this holiday season

Going out of town for the holidays? A new, first-ever sale of its kind from Breeze Airways can help.

The low-cost airline announced Monday a new hybrid promotion for travelers, giving them 25% off base fares from Orlando, plus an additional 5,000 bonus BreezePoints landing in your account once your flight touches down if your trip costs more than $150.

The promotion starts Monday and ends Thursday, Sept. 28 and only applies for travel through January 31, 2024.

To redeem this offer, you'll need to enter the code "SOEXTRA" at checkout.

"Breeze is going the extra mile by coupling a deep discount with our first-ever BreezePoints bonus," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a press release. "With our no change and cancelation fee policy, we’re inviting travelers to take that trip and then use the extra credit they earn, for another getaway."

Here's a list of Breeze routes you can fly to nonstop out of Orlando:

Akron-Canton, OH

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR

Charleston, SC

Charleston, WV

Huntsville, AL

New Orleans, LA (seasonal)

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA (seasonal)

Plattsburgh, NY

Portland, ME

Providence, RI

Springfield, IL

Click here for more information or to book.