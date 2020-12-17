Break out the blankets! Central Florida to drop into the 30s, 40s

It's going to feel much more like winter in Central Florida on Thursday night when temperatures take a dive into the 30s and 40s!

Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 60s on Thursday before a big drop in temperatures.

"30s and 40s so bundle up!" says FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Temperatures in Orlando will drop to about 42-degrees, 40 in Sanford, and 35 in Ocala. The Disney area will be chilly at around 41.

In Gainesville, residents can expect temperatures around 33-degrees and some patchy frost.

By this weekend, we will slowly warm back up into the 70s. On Monday, we officially welcome winter!

