Boy who broke down crying in viral video after beating cancer rings bell to mark end of chemo

Steven Cotter is officially cancer-free.

You may remember the 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma after a video of him breaking down in tears during his last chemotherapy treatment went viral last year. Steven had just won a 3-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

On Jan. 14, Steven marked the official end to his treatment by ringing the hospital's bell in celebration of being free of cancer.

Family, friends, and hospital staff gathered around to cheer Steven on -- and sing him a farewell song.

"Oh, we love to see you every day, but now's the time we get to say: pack up your bags, get out the door. You don't get chemo anymore!"

Steven's mother, Ashley Cotter, told FOX 35 that he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 6-years-old. In December, video of a very emotional Steven surrounded by dozens of empty pill containers as he took his very last one went viral.

"You have never seen pure happiness till you’ve seen a 9 year old little boy cry the most happiest tears ever to be cancer free and take his last chemo treatment!!" Cotter wrote. "My baby took his last chemo crying with a smile on his face!!!! God blessed my family! Both my sons have a story to tell!!! Listen and you all will hear of them going further then the stars!!! ❤️🥰🙏🏽this is one of the most proud moments I’ve ever lived!!"