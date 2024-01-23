Boy heartbroken after bike given to him on Christmas Day is stolen

A 9-year-old boy is heartbroken after a thief stole his brand-new bike, which he received less than a month ago.

Frankie Stewart was all smiles, riding his brand-new bike for Christmas. That excitement immediately turned into sadness when his bike was taken a few days later.

"I'm sad because that bike was only like two weeks old, from Christmas," Frankie says.

It was a gift from his mother, Bethany Underwood. Bethany, a widow, is the mother of three children who wanted to ensure her children had the perfect Christmas.

"That was his biggest Christmas gift for me," she says. "So, you know, I was like, yeah, I don't have a lot to give my kids, you know?"

That’s why Frankie and his mom are hoping whoever took his bike returns it, but in the meantime, Frankie says he forgives the person who stole his bike and says it's no hard feelings.

"Jesus said for all of us to forgive people that steal stuff, rob stuff," says Frankie.

His mom feels the same way.

"God bless you because, apparently, you're in just a really bad place in life when you steal a bicycle from a nine-year-old. I mean, you have to be in a really bad place in life, I would think," she says.