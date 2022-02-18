Boy, 15, dies after being run over by SUV while riding bike through intersection: FHP

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after a teenager was struck and killed by a driver in Orange County.

The FHP arrived at the scene near Town Center Blvd. and Mallard Cove. Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. Troopers said the driver of an SUV was heading southbound on Mallard Cove Blvd. as a boy, age 15, was riding a bicycle on a sidewalk traveling east on Town Center Blvd.

The driver of the SUV made a right turn onto Town Center Blvd. as the boy rode his bike through a marked crosswalk. The SUV struck and ran over the boy, according to troopers.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Orlando Health where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

