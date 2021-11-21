Boy, 13, dies in Florida teenager knife fight; 4 others hurt

article

A 13-year-old boy died and four others were stabbed during a knife fight among a group of Florida teenagers, a sheriff said Sunday.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said at a news conference that the fight involved at least nine boys between the ages of 10 and 17. No arrests had been made by Sunday afternoon.

The melee started when one group of boys came to a home in Orange Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and challenged two boys who were alone inside the house to fight, Cook said. The boys inside called friends as reinforcements and the fight began after they arrived in the front yard.

The 13-year-old who died was among the group of teenagers who were initially outside the house, the sheriff said.

Two boys remained hospitalized Sunday, while others were treated the released. The conditions of those two and identities of any of the other boys were not immediately available.

"I wish these young men would have called 911 instead of their friends," Cook said of the two who were challenged to fight. "If anybody feels like they are being threatened in any way, please call us."

Orange Park is a suburb adjacent to Jacksonville.

