Boy, 12, accused of social media threat against Orlando middle school

A 12-year-old student at Orlando's at Howard Middle School was arrested, accused of making a threat on Snapchat.

According to investigators, the student posted that he was going to "shoot the school" or "stab some people" because he was upset after a breakup with a girlfriend.

A detective who interviewed the student said he admitted to sending the messages but had no intention of actually carrying out the threat. His parents confirmed that he did not have the means to carry out the threat.

The student now faces a felony charge of electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting.

