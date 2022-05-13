Bond hearing for WWE Hall of Famer accused in deadly Florida crash

A WWE Hall of Famer accused of killing a man while driving drunk returns to court for a bond hearing on Friday.

Tammy Sytch was arrested over the weekend and quickly posted bond, but prosecutors want her back behind bars. A judge will decide if she will go back to jail.

Prosecutors say Tammy "Sunny" Sytch is a threat to the community. That's why they’re asking for her bond to be revoked.

According to officers, Sytch was believed to be under the influence when she crashed with Julian Lasseter on US-1 on March 25. Lasseter was taken to the hospital, where he died that same day.

The 49-year-old was arrested a week ago at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. Police say her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. In its court motion, the state alleged Sytch had previously been convicted of a crime, including two DUI charges in 2015 in Pennsylvania, and years later violated probation. The state also alleged that Sytch's license was suspended.

Former professional wrestler Bill Demott says after this she should be stripped of her Hall of Fame title.

The 49-year-old Stych, known to WWE fans as "Sunny," made her professional wrestling debut the mid-1990s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Advertisement

The hearing is set for 10 a.m.