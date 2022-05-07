Expand / Collapse search

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch arrested for deadly DUI wreck in March, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Volusia County
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police arrested WWE Hall of Famer, Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, on Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach for her involvement in a deadly traffic crash in March

According to officers, Tamara Lynn Sytch was believed to be under the influence when she crashed with Julian Lasseter on US-1 on March 25th. Lasseter was taken to the hospital, where he died that same day. 

The release says toxicology results of Sytch's blood determined her blood-alcohol level shortly after the time of the crash to be three and a half times the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle at 0.28 g/100mL. 

Sytch is charged with multiple offenses, including one count of DUI causing death. She is booked in the Volusia County Jail on a $227,500 bond. 