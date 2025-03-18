Bomb squad responds to suspicious item in Palm Coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large law enforcement presence was reported in the Peyton Place area of Palm Coast on Tuesday after deputies discovered a suspicious item during an ongoing investigation, authorities said.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to assess the item. Officials have not disclosed further details about the nature of the object or the ongoing investigation.
Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the situation is being evaluated. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.