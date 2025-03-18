Bomb squad responds to suspicious item in Palm Coast

The Brief There is currently a large law enforcement presence in Palm Coast. Officials are asking locals to avoid the area. The bomb squad is on-scene.



A large law enforcement presence was reported in the Peyton Place area of Palm Coast on Tuesday after deputies discovered a suspicious item during an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to assess the item. Officials have not disclosed further details about the nature of the object or the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the situation is being evaluated. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

