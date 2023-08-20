Bogus FL veterinarian performs deadly surgery on pregnant dog • FL mom helped son plan deadly shooting

A woman describes the moments before being rescued from a sinking boat, a man posing as a veterinarian was arrested after he performed surgery on a pregnant dog that later died, a Florida woman doused herself in Mountain Dew to erase DNA evidence after reportedly killing her roommate, a Florida mom helped her son plan a deadly shooting at a Home Depot, and a child found and shot a gun believed to had been used in a carjacking incident earlier last week in Daytona Beach: Here's FOX 35 Week in Review.

'God, I don’t want to die out here': Woman describes moments before rescue from sinking boat

A woman rescued from a capsized boat at the Ponce Inlet Jetty is recovering from minor injuries.

Kesia Ash was one of four people who went fishing Sunday night. She said it’s a weekly routine among her friends. Around 8 o’clock, Ash noticed the water was beginning to flow into the boat. Despite her friend’s efforts to move the boat closer to shore, the craft capsized. Ash, unable to swim, reached for the help of her friends.

"I started drinking water. I'm like ‘God, I don’t want to die out here,’" she said. Two of her friends pulled her onto the jetty rocks, where they waited for help to arrive. The remaining friend left to go find help. Hours went by, and Volusia Beach Safety officers, accompanied by the Coast Guard came to the rescue. Footage shows the three friends getting onto the rescue boat.

Fake Florida veterinarian performs deadly surgery on pregnant dog: deputies

Osvaldo Sanchez is arrested after performing a surgery on a pregnant dog named Sugar, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Collier County Sheriff's Office)

A man posing as a veterinarian was arrested after he performed a surgery on a pregnant dog that later died, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Osvaldo Sanchez was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Detectives were first alerted when a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar died after a surgery performed by Sanchez in May, deputies said. The dog's owners contacted Sanchez because the six-pound pup appeared to be having difficulty delivering her puppies.

Sanchez was previously introduced to Sugar's owners as a veterinarian, but an investigation revealed Sanchez isn't a licensed veterinarian, but a licensed groomer.

Florida woman doused herself in Mountain Dew to erase DNA after killing roommate in Daytona Beach: police

A Volusia County woman suspected of killing her 79-year-old roommate allegedly doused herself in soda in an attempt to erase possible evidence on her body, according to an arrest affidavit.

She poured diet Mountain Dew all over her body when police told her they were going to collect her DNA as part of the investigation, authorities said.

Her DNA was later found on the handle of a bloody knife found lying next to the victim's body at the Daytona Beach home they shared, the affidavit stated.

Nichole Maks, 35, was booked into the Volusia County jail on Aug. 5 on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest with violence, jail records show.

Florida mom helped son plan deadly shooting, deputies say: 'If you don't come kill her you a b****'

Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office

A woman is now behind bars for allegedly helping her 20-year-old son coordinate a shooting at a Home Depot in north Florida that left one woman dead, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at the Home Depot at 5309 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola on Friday afternoon. Deputies said one woman was found dead on the scene and the suspect, identified as Keith Agee, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and homicide. His mother, Sheila Agee, was also arrested in Alabama on first degree murder charges and will be extradited to Escambia County.

The incident is still under investigation, but deputies said two other people suffered minor injuries. The shooting also wasn't random, according to deputies. Keith Agee knew the victim.

Text messages revealed Sheila Agee knew and participated in the plan to kill the woman, according to investigators. The messages also show Sheila's alleged involvement in helping find the victim.

7-year-old boy finds and accidentally shoots alleged gun ditched after Florida carjacking, deputies say

A 7-year-old boy discovered and accidentally fired a gun believed to be used in a carjacking incident earlier this week in Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Galloway was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a man's car as he was pumping gas on Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach. He was arrested on several charges, including armed carjacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and trespassing.

The 42-year-old man also had active warrants for his arrest in Lake County for theft and Orange County for violation of probation on prior charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.