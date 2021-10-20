Boeing says Starliner will not launch until at least next year

Boeing’s Starliner capsule will not get another crack at flight until at least next year.

The Starliner is what Boeing will use to send astronauts to space. A test flight without people on board was supposed to happen in August but was scrubbed several times.

Boeing said that a valve issue needs to be fixed and that they will not be ready to launch until next year.

"Everything we've done up to this point and the path we're developing, going forward, is going to enable us to meet that goal of getting back to flight safely and as soon as possible," John Vollmer, Starliner Vice President and Program Manager said.

Boeing will need a successful unmanned test flight to the International Space Station before putting astronauts on board.

