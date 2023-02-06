Bodycam video to be released after Florida man shot for allegedly charging at deputy with knives

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is expected to release body camera video in a deputy-involved shooting Monday after a man who reportedly charged at a deputy with knives during a mental health episode in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday was shot by the deputy.

Sheriff Michael Chitwood is expected to share the video during a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live in the above video player when it begins.

Deputies responded to a home off Lakeshore Drive Sunday afternoon after they said a man, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Collmar, was having a mental health episode, waving two knives, and threatening people.

Credit: Volusia County Sheriffs Office

Deputies had entered the back door of the home and deployed tasers and a less-lethan shotgun to subdue him, but despite the taser deployments, Collmar ran out the front door of the home where another deputy was, charging toward him.

That deputy fired at Collmar., who was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for surgery and later arrested.

Collmar’s parents were not injured in the incident, and neither were any of the deputies involved.

The incident was the second time in the past three weeks that Collmar exhibited erratic behavior, deputies said.

On Jan. 17, law enforcement responded to the same house where his parents live, after his mother reported he was armed, screaming, paranoid, and possibly hallucinating during an apparent mental health episode.

Deputies said he was not receptive to the deputies’ attempts to communicate with him and connect him with counseling services.

According to deputies, Collmar was recently released from Florida prison in October 2022 after serving about 4 years for charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His arrest, in that case, came after he stabbed a Port Orange man multiple times in July 2017. His Florida criminal history includes 31 felony charges with 17 convictions and 33 misdemeanor charges with 19 convictions.