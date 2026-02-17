Car crashes into Central Florida motel, displacing more than 50 residents

The Brief A car crashed into an extended-stay motel in Orange City, impacting 36 units. More than 50 people, including 11 minors, were displaced. The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in New Smyrna Beach with food, cots, and supplies.



A car crashed into an extended-stay motel in Orange City, affecting 36 units and displacing more than 50 people, including 11 minors, authorities said.

Emergency crews arrived at the 1876 Heritage Inn, at 300 Volusia Ave. (U.S. Highway 17), on Tuesday evening and discovered significant damage to the building.

The hotel was without power and water in the hours after the incident, according to hotel residents and staff.

A maintenance worker witnessed the crash and called 911.

Christina Rowlinson, a resident, said, "We just paid our rent. I don’t have extra to go pay somewhere else to live... on top of the fact, what am I supposed to do with my four kids? I have no way to get to New Smyrna Beach."

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida also responded and have opened an emergency shelter at First Presbyterian Church of New Smyrna Beach, 509 Magnolia Street.

The shelter provides cots, blankets, meals, and personal care and health items. All Red Cross services are free and available to anyone affected.

