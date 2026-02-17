Florida teacher arrested, accused of providing alcohol, drugs to former students: Affidavit

The Brief A Seminole County Public Schools teacher has been arrested and accused of providing alcohol and drugs to now-former students, and of having a sexual relationship with one of them. Mackenzie McLean taught world history, U.S. government, and economics at Crooms Academy of Information Technology. She was arrested on Tuesday and booked into jail. A judge denied bond.



A teacher at Crooms Academy of Information Technology was arrested on Tuesday, accused of providing former students with alcohol and drugs, and of having sex with one of those students, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Mackenzie Lane McLean, 49, was arrested on Tuesday morning and booked into jail under suspicion of sexual misconduct with a student, and delivery/distribution of a controlled substance. A judge ordered her to be held on no bond.

According to the school's website, McLean taught world history, U.S. government, and economics at the school, which is part of Seminole County Public Schools.

What we know:

According to the arrest affidavit, McLean would allegedly let some of her students come over to her house and would then provide them with alcohol, weed, vapes, and Adderall.

McLean is accused of "grooming" at least one student, a male, who reportedly viewed her as a "mother figure" amid difficulties at his own home, the report states. The boy told deputies that he was afraid to report the situation to them out of fear that he would lose his home.

The two reportedly stayed connected after he graduated from high school and attended college, the report states.

Another student told deputies that she went over to McLean's house when she was 16, where she was offered alcohol and weed gummies.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools told FOX 35 in a statement that McLean was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. She had been with the district for nearly 25 years, joining in August 2001.

"Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools," the district said in a statement.