Missing shrimp boat captain's body recovered from sunken ship, Tampa police say

Divers recovered the body of a missing shrimp boat captain on Sunday night.

Tampa police say the body of Curtis Lee Cowling was discovered inside a sunken vessel around 10:30 p.m.

Cowling who lived aboard the 63-foot boat named "Miss Jordi" was reported missing on Sunday morning.

"Although our Dive Team members, joined by multiple agencies, all worked tirelessly in their efforts, we now share in the sorrow of this tragic outcome," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our thoughts and concerns are with the family and friends of Captain Cowling during this difficult time."

Pictured: Curtis Lee Cowling. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

Thousands of gallons of diesel fuel leaked into the water from the vessel, which initially prevented dive teams from entering the water.

The United States Coast Guard is still conducting clean-up efforts, according to officials. Authorities say the spill was successfully contained to the McKay Bay area.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.