Body of missing man found in Lake Panasoffkee

Authorities say the body of a Sumter County man who was reported missing last month was located in Lake Panasoffkee following an extensive search.

Jeremy John Bennett, 36, was reported missing on Feb. 23 after leaving his residence on County Road 435 in Lake Panasoffkee. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office conducted multiple search and rescue efforts along with Sheriff's Office Underwater Recovery Unit, FWC Search & Rescue, and specially trained cadaver dogs.

Bennett's body was located in the lake on Thursday. The Medical Examiner's Office has ruled his death an accidental drowning.