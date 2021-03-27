Body of man found in trunk of burned vehicle in Groveland, deputies say

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found in the trunk of a vehicle that had been on fire.

Deputies say around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call about a white SUV at the intersection of Honeycutt Road and Tuscanooga Road in Groveland.

"The caller advised there with a gas can which was on fire next to the vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

The caller reportedly observed a black male run away from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle with fire damage inside. While investigating, authorities say they found the body of a black male in the trunk of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.