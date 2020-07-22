Body found near burning vehicle in DeLand

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead near a burning vehicle in a rural neighborhood in DeLand on Tuesday.

The vehicle fire, which ignited surrounding grass, was reported near Bear Paw Lane and Bright Way.

When the fire was put out, officials discovered the body. Deputies say no other structures were involved in the fire.

"The Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit is working to confirm positive identification of the body and the cause of death, pending results of an autopsy scheduled today," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.