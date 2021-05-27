Body found inside submerged car tied to 2009 missing person case

article

A body has been discovered inside a submerged car that was spotted in a Florida retention pond.

Members of the Palm Bay Police Underwater Recovery Team on Thursday were able to remove the vehicle from the pond, which is located in a Bayside Lakes subdivision in the 1600 block of Sawgrass Drive.

Inside the vehicle, investigators said they located skeletal remains that have been turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The vehicle, a silver Ford Mustang, is connected to a 2009 missing person case involving Philippe Desir, 38. There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance at that time, according to detectives.

The remains have yet to be identified.

