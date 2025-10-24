Body found inside burning vehicle in St. Cloud, police say
An investigation is underway in St. Cloud after a body was found inside a burning car on Friday morning.
It happened in a neighborhood along Virginia Avenue, officials said.
What we know:
A resident called police around 4 a.m. to report a black Kia just off the roadway with flames coming from the engine, according to authorities.
St. Cloud Fire Rescue put out the fire and discovered a body inside the vehicle. An official identified the person inside as a man in his 60s.
What we don't know:
The Medical Examiner was at the scene to help identify the person found dead inside the vehicle – and to determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Source: The information came from the St. Cloud Police Department.