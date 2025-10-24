Expand / Collapse search

Body found inside burning vehicle in St. Cloud, police say

Published  October 24, 2025 11:23am EDT
A man's body was found inside a burned-out vehicle early Friday morning in St. Cloud. Police identified the deceased as a man in his 60s. The cause of the fire and of his death remains under investigation.

An investigation is underway in St. Cloud after a body was found inside a burning car on Friday morning.

It happened in a neighborhood along Virginia Avenue, officials said.

What we know:

A resident called police around 4 a.m. to report a black Kia just off the roadway with flames coming from the engine, according to authorities. 

St. Cloud Fire Rescue put out the fire and discovered a body inside the vehicle. An official identified the person inside as a man in his 60s.

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner was at the scene to help identify the person found dead inside the vehicle – and to determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Source: The information came from the St. Cloud Police Department.

