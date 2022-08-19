Body found in woods near Halifax Medical Center ID'd as missing man

article

Authorities in Volusia County have identified a body found in a wooded area near the Halifax Medical Center on August 11 as that of a missing man for whom a Purple Alert was issued last month.

The body of James Oliver Williams was located in the wooded area on the south side of Clyde Morris Blvd, behind the hospital's employee parking lot. Williams, 50, was unable to be identified at the time and was transported to the Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.

Williams was last seen on July 23. A Purple Alert was later issued for Williams. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual, or developmental disabilities is missing but does not meet the criteria for a Silver Alert. His death appears to be from natural causes and no foul play is suspected.