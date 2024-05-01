Man shot himself in burning car at Clearwater hotel parking garage, police say

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A body was found in a burning car in a parking garage at a Clearwater hotel early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the third floor of the parking garage at the Edge Hotel, 505 S. Gulfview Blvd., at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They found a parked car on fire, and after firefighters put out the fire, authorities found a dead man inside.

Arson investigators with the police and fire departments were on scene investigating.

According to Clearwater Police homicide detectives, the incident was an apparent suicide. Investigators say the man set the car on fire and then shot himself.

Officials do not think the man is from the area.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.