Bob Saget remembered on what would've been his 66th birthday

Tributes are pouring in on social media on Tuesday for comedian Bob Saget on what would've been his 66th birthday.

The "Full House" actor was born on May 17, 1956 and brought laughs to fans for decades throughout his career. Saget died unexpectedly back in January after suffering a head injury following a fall in his Orlando hotel room.

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday my Love," Rizzo wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special."

"We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time," she continued. "But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."

Rizzo went on to say that "Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige. Happy birthday, honey."

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's daughter "DJ" on "Full House" and again on the Netflix reboot "Fuller House," also paid tribute to her TV dad.

"I miss you. Do I still say happy birthday? I don’t know how this works, but I’m celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts," she wrote on Instagram.

A dedication special to Bob Saget will premiere on Netflix on June 10, Deadline reports. Several big names will be featured including his "Full House" co-star John Stamos, along with Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, and many more.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Hotel on Jan. 9 just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, he died from blunt head trauma.

"His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident," the report stated.

Officials say the during the autopsy, conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, M.D., there was a fracture found at the base of Saget's skull with evidence of bleeding around the brain. It's believed the injury was most likely caused by ‘something hard, covered by something soft,’ like a carpeted floor.