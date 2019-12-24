Blue Santas help families in need in Apopka

Apopka Police took time Tuesday to help out some familes in need.

This is not Santa's normal sleigh, but for a few families on Christmas Eve, Santa and his helpers in the Apopka Police Department used it for a special delivery.

"Guess what we brought? A whole bunch of toys and presents."

They dropped off gifts for two families in need as part of the department's Blue Santa program.

"They’re amazing."

"I’m just confused okay I didn’t know what was going on. I was so freaking out."

For one little girl, it was personal, "I’m just grateful for my family and what they help me and support me to do."

Makayla Kepler has spent the last few years decorating and delivering custom rocks for officers and has built a relationship with them. "To be able to give back to them the love that they’ve given to me, to my agency, to my brothers and sisters in blue means more to me than I could ever explain," said Apopka Police Officer Ashley Eller.

Frogger's in Apopka helped collect about 100 gifts for the families. "Just something we felt we needed to do to the community to show that Apopka’s more than just the drugs, the crime. We just want to make sure we’re showing a positive impact," said Frogger's General Manager Dan Crane.

That's exactly what they did this Christmas Eve.

"What did you think when you saw that big truck come up outside earlier?"

"I thought we would have a ride on it."

"Which is better? The gifts or a ride?"

"The gifts."