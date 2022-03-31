Blue Origin New Shephard space flight photos: Liftoff and landing

The total space flight took less than an hour, but preparations have been underway for much longer.

Six people were launched 66 miles into space Thursday morning from Texas where they experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before safely parachuting back down to Earth. It was the fourth human space flight for Blue Origin's New Shepard program.

Below are some photos from the rocket launch and landing in Van Horn, Texas.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launches from Launch Site One in West Texas north of Van Horn on March 31, 2022. The NS-20 mission carries Blue Origins New Shepard Chief Architect Gary Lai, Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and Dr. George Nield into space. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)