Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer

article

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus revealed on social media he is battling cancer.

The iconic band's bassist and singer said on social media that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for about three months.

"It sucks and I'm scared," he said, in-part, on social media. "At the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

He said he has months of treatment ahead. Hoppus, 49, did not specify what type of cancer or what stage when he received the diagnosis.

Advertisement

Hoppus' band Blink-182 is remembered by many as one of the iconic rock bands during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Southern California band released hits like "All the Small Things", "What's My Age Again?", "Adam's Song", "I Miss You" and "First Date."