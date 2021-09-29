Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus says he is cancer free

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has revealed that he is cancer free. The musician shared the good news on his social media on Wednesday.

"Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!" Hoppus wrote. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

In June, Hoppus revealed to the public that he was battling cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy for several months.

"It sucks and I'm scared," he said, in-part, on social media. "At the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

Hoppus, 49, hadn’t specified which type of cancer or what stage it was when he received the diagnosis but assured his fans that he would hopefully get back to normal daily life soon.

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)

"Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," Hoppus wrote on Wednesday. "Can I get a W in the chat?"

Hoppus' band Blink-182 is remembered by many as one of the iconic rock bands during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Southern California band released hits like "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again?" "Adam's Song," "I Miss You" and "First Date."

