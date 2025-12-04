Volusia County jury convicts man of second-degree murder in 2021 bat attack

A Volusia County jury on Wednesday found Steve Tilbury guilty of second-degree murder for fatally striking a co-worker with a metal bat at a Daytona Beach car dealership in 2021.

Prosecutors said they will seek a life sentence.

The backstory:

Investigators said on Nov. 23, 2021, Tilbury, 30, of Leesburg, approached the maintenance bay of Ritchey Autos where the victim, 50-year-old Charles G. Cummings, of Deltona, was working, attacked him from behind. Cummings died at Halifax Health Medical Center a week later.

Tilbury was taken into custody at that time on two felony counts of aggravated battery. Those charges were upgraded upon Cummings' death.

What they're saying:

In a statement, State Attorney R.J. Larizza did not hold back his feelings about Tilbury.

"For his murderous rage, the defendant deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. We will seek nothing less at his sentencing," Larizza said about this case.

What's next:

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said prosecutors will seek a life sentence, while Judge Kathryn Weston is expected to impose sentencing at a later date.

