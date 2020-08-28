Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Orlando over Salaythis Melvin killing

About 100 people marched and rallied through downtown Orlando Friday evening after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and the shooting death of Salaythis Melvin in Orlando. The protests remained peaceful and organized.

Protestors were on the move through downtown Orlando, crossing I-4 and coming back to City Hall, making their voices heard against racial injustice and police brutality.

"I can tell out there some of ya’ll are here for justice," one speaker said to a gathering crowd.

One woman came down from Jacksonville to march for Black Lives Matter, especially after body cam video was released showing an undercover Orange County deputy shooting and killing Melvin near the Florida Mall several weeks ago.