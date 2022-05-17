Black Lives Matter group speaks out against Osceola sheriff

A Black Lives Matter organization out of Polk County spoke out against a deadly shooting involving Osceola County sheriff's deputies during a news conference on Tuesday.

The group argues that there is no proof that deputies were in fear for their lives when they opened fire in a Kissimmee Target parking lot. The group believes the deputies should be criminally charged. They also say they have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene.

Jayden Baez, 20, was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. López stands behind his deputies after an alleged shoplifting incident turned deadly. Deputies were called to the store to investigate a suspicious vehicle and two people who were suspected of stealing pizza and Pokémon cards inside, according to the charging affidavit.

Pastor Carl Soto of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk said the actions were unjustified. "We are talking about three teens that allegedly took Pokémon cards, Pokemon cards in a box of pizza!" Soto said, calling for Sheriff López to resign.

Advertisement

Sheriff López has said everyone has a right to make a comment about the case, but he is going to hold off on a statement until the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is finished with its investigation.