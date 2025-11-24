Black Friday 2025 store hours: When will Walmart, Target and other stores be open?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means stores will be offering Black Friday deals.
If you’re the type that likes to do your shopping in-person, many stores will be open for shoppers.
Many retailers will be opening early on Friday in anticipation of a busy shopping day.
Here’s a list of Black Friday hours for many retailers. Some hours may vary depending on your area, so make sure you check store websites.
Customers arrive to the Macy's store on 33rd street as Black Friday sales start early on November 28, 2019 in New York. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
Black Friday store hours
- Apple Store: Hours will vary by location
- Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Executive members can start shopping at 9 a.m.)
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- GameStop: Hours will vary by location
- Home Depot: Stores will be open for regular hours
- JCPenney: Stores will open at 5 a.m. local time
- Kohl's: Stores will open at 5 a.m. local time
- Lowe's: Stores will be open for regular hours
- Macy's: Some stores will open as early as 6 a.m.
- Target: Stores will open at 6 a.m.
- Walmart: Stores will open at 6 a.m. local time
Busy holiday weekend
This Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be a busy one for retailers. The National Retail Federation anticipates a record 187 million people will shop (online and/or in-person) from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. That's more than three million more shoppers than last year.
"As a record number of shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, retailers are prepared to meet the needs of consumers with great value and convenience," said Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of Industry and Consumer Insights, in a news release.
The Source: This article was written based on information gathered from multiple stores.