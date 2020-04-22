Billie Eilish, Finneas perform in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid pandemic

article

Billie Eilish and Finneas took to the remote concert stage Wednesday in a livestreamed performance to benefit small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert took place at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.



“Small businesses are a crucial part of our community, and it is so important that we support them during this crisis,” Eilish said. “I am honored to be able to call attention to these local businesses, who have made an impact on my life, and are trying to make the world a better place.”

The siblings and musical collaborators highlighted small businesses close to their heart during the performance. Additionally, Eilish and Finneas discussed participating Support + Feed plant-based restaurants in New York City and Los Angeles.

Launched by Maggie Baird, mother of the two musicians, Support + Feed provides help to local restaurants and those on the front lines. The initiative will help facilitate “CDC regulated, coordinated food deliveries to vetted organizations, hospitals, first responders, senior centers, homeless shelters, and women’s centers” across New York and Los Angeles.

More information about Support + Feed can be found on their website.

In March, Eilish and Finneas were among the musicians that performed in the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The benefit concert would go on to raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief.



