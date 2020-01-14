Bill filed that would convert 'flashing yellow' crosswalks to full-stop red-lights

article

A bill has been filed in the Florida House after a 12-year-old girl while crossing the street in Satellite Beach.

The Florida House of Representatives said that Representative Randy Fine of Palm Bay has filed a House Bill 1371. It would require that all pedestrian-only "flashing yellow" crosswalks be converted to full-stop red-lights upon request by a pedestrian or they must be removed.

“A crosswalk is supposed to be a safe place for a pedestrian to cross the street, but as we saw in December to devastating consequence, a flashing yellow crosswalk does not work,” said Fine. “It’s quite simple – drivers know that a red light means stop. Yellow doesn’t. So this legislation would dictate that if government is going to create dedicated pedestrian crosswalks usable upon demand, the light should flash red once the button is pushed.”

This decision comes just weeks after a 12-year-old girl was killed while crossing A1A in Satellite Beach near Ellwood Avenue. A vehicle struck her and she suffered very serious injuries on December 22. She eventually succumbed to her injuries on Christmas.

Leaders in Brevard County have also started to discuss its crosswalks, especially as petitions arise to take away or modify them.

An identical version of the legislation filed by Brown was previously filed as SB 1000 in the Florida Senate by Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville.

“This vital piece of legislation aims to combat the life-threatening issue of pedestrian safety in midblock crosswalks. When every second counts, we need to do everything in our power to keep all Floridians safeguarded from the confusion that can tragically result in drivers not stopping in time. Thank you Representative Fine for joining me in championing this much-needed bill," he said.

Fine's bill will be considering the 2020 legislative session that began on Tuesday.

