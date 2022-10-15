Biketoberfest brings huge crowds to Daytona Beach

The motorcycles are back in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest 2022.

"The vibe is a Harley family, all around. That's why I love Harleys, it's a family," said motorcycle fan Renee McPheron.

Despite Hurricane Ian hitting Daytona Beach hard, bikers said the city is open for business.

"When you look at the TV you think nothing's gonna happen, but you all suddenly bounce back," said rider Bob Sidgwick, visiting from the UK.

Daytona Beach police said as of Saturday morning, things were going well, with no major incidents to report. Biketoberfest wraps up on Sunday. Even though the bikes were rolling on Main Street, business owners disagreed over how much it was helping their bottom line.

Main Street shop owner Michael Farhat says sales are down, this Biketoberfest. "I have the numbers from last year. If you want me to be hones, numbers-wise I'm actually like half. Half of what I should be at, yes."

Farhat said there could be lots of reasons. "Hurricane, economy, inflation."

Som Othman runs a jewelry shop on Main Street, he paints a rosier picture. "It's actually been pretty good. I thought it's gonna be less than that, but it's been pretty good. Good business, thank god."

Othman says bikers have been supporting local businesses. "So they come in from different places, some from Orlando or Jacksonville or the rest of Florida, just to support us after the hurricane. So actually I think it's a good thing, not a bad thing."