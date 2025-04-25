Bikers brave unseasonably warm weekend for 28th Annual Leesburg Bikefest

The Brief Leesburg Bikefest is drawing massive crowds despite scorching heat and drought conditions. Vendors and attendees are braving the weather, emphasizing hydration and preparation. Local businesses like Caldonia’s Kitchen hope for a strong turnout amid economic uncertainty.



Hundreds of thousands of bikers are expected to attend the 28th Annual Leesburg Bikefest, but with the scorching weather forecast this weekend, being prepared is key to having a good time.

'It’s been amazing, but it is super, super hot!'

What we know:

The 28th Annual Leesburg Bikefest is underway, drawing hundreds of thousands of bikers and visitors to Main Street in Leesburg.

The event, one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast, is expected to continue through the weekend. However, attendees are contending with extreme drought conditions and unusually hot temperatures, with health and safety officials urging people to stay hydrated and pace themselves.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear how the sweltering conditions might affect overall attendance or emergency responses during the festival. Organizers have not reported any heat-related incidents yet, but there’s concern that prolonged exposure could lead to health risks for attendees. Sunday will be the hottest day, with highs in the unseasonably warm mid-90s.

The backstory:

Bikefest has become a staple for motorcycle enthusiasts across the country. Each year, the event brings a significant economic boost for local vendors and businesses. This year marks the 28th annual celebration and many are returning to support the local economy and enjoy the festivities.

Leesburg Bikefest not only attracts tourists and motorcycle lovers — it also serves as a crucial platform for small businesses. Vendors like Juliaette and Leon Denson, who run Caldonia’s Kitchen, rely on events like this for exposure and income. Amid economic uncertainty, many are hoping that strong turnout this year mirrors the success of previous festivals.

What they're saying:

"It’s been amazing, but it is super, super hot here. Super !ot! Stay hydrated," DJ Diamond, a local performer, said. "It’s hot during the day and then it kind of gets a little chilly at night so you got to bring shorts and then you got to bring an extra jacket for later in the evening."

Vendor Juliaette Denson added, "Last year went wonderful, that’s why we’re back. So we’re hoping, the way things are changing with the economy, we’re hoping we’re going to get the same business we did last year."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by attendees and vendors at the 28th Annual Leesburg Bikefest, and the FOX 35 Storm Team.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: