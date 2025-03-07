Bike Week motorcycle accident leaves 1 dead in Ormond Beach, police say

The Brief One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in Ormond Beach that took place during Bike Week. Police said the accident took place around 5 p.m. March 1, at the intersection of Ivanhoe Drive and Peninsula Drive. The driver who died has been identified as 71-year-old Daniel Conway, of Port Orange.



One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in Ormond Beach that took place during Bike Week.

The Ormond Beach Police Department said the accident took place around 5 p.m. March 1, at the intersection of Ivanhoe Drive and Peninsula Drive.

The driver who died has been identified as 71-year-old Daniel Conway, of Port Orange.

How did the accident happen?

What we know:

The Ormond Beach Police Department said Conway was traveling northbound on Peninsula Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Reports show the vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to rest in the front yard of a residential home.

Conway was transported to the hospital, police said, where he later died due to his injuries.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why Conway lost control of his vehicle.

What they're saying:

The Ormond Beach Police Department is urging all road users to stay alert, drive responsibly and look out for one another. Officials are encouraging drivers to obey posted speed limits and traffic laws to help prevent accidents, as well as to prioritize safety to ensure Bike Week is enjoyed responsibly.

"As Bike Week continues, we cannot stress enough the importance of road safety," said Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey. "Every life is valuable, and every precaution on the road can make a difference."

