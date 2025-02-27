84th annual Bike Week kicks-off Friday, safety advisory issued by Volusia County officials
ORLANDO, Fla. - With thousands of motorcyclists set to arrive for the 84th annual Bike Week, one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the country, from Feb. 28 through March 9, Volusia County officials are urging residents and visitors to prioritize road safety amid the increased traffic.
How to stay safe during Bike Week
What they're saying:
Drivers are advised to be especially vigilant, double-checking for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging into traffic. Authorities stress the importance of maintaining a safe following distance and exercising caution at intersections to help prevent accidents.
Pedestrians are also encouraged to take extra precautions, particularly in high-traffic areas. Officials recommend crossing only at designated crosswalks, obeying pedestrian signals, and ensuring they are visible to drivers.
Local businesses and residents should anticipate heavier traffic and plan for additional travel time. Authorities suggest considering alternate routes to avoid congestion and ensure a smoother commute.
"Safety is our number one priority"
The Daytona Beach Police Department plans on using barriers around the city to improve crowd safety as well as increase police presence.
"It's all hands on deck", Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says, "Safety is our number one priority."
Why you should care:
According to a report from the law office of Bogin, Munns & Munns, 69 people were hospitalized for injuries during the first five days of the event in 2023. In 2024, there were 5 deadly crashes in the first three days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
In 2024, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office made 948 traffic stops and 18 arrests during Bike Week.
By adhering to recommended safety measures, officials hope to create a safer environment for both residents and attendees throughout the event.
For more information on road safety and event updates, visit the Volusia County official website or follow local law enforcement advisories.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Daytona Beach Police Department, Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood and the law office of Bogin, Munns & Munns.