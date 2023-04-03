Big names show up for ‘N.O.W. Matters More’ golf tournament

One of the most exciting charity golf tournaments in the area took place at Red Tail Golf Club on Monday. There were dozens of celebrities and athletes all teeing off for a good cause.

The 9th annual N.O.W. Matters More golf tournament raised thousands of dollars for those seeking treatment for drug addiction. Lui Delgado, the founder of the organization, says money is needed now more than ever because of the rampant drug problem involving fentanyl.

"All the drugs are more powerful. There is not one drug that's less powerful because we always want more, and we always want better," Delgado said. "But with fentanyl out there and the way they are tricking us into putting fentanyl into so many other substances, it gets more dangerous every day."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The 9th annual N.O.W. Matters More golf tournament at Red Golf Club in Sorrento, Florida, April 3, 2023. [Courtesy: N.O.W. Matters More]

All the money goes to help people recover from drug and alcohol issues right here in Central Florida.

Here are some of the big names who played in the 9th Annual N.O.W. Matters More event: