Bicyclist killed in Sumter County crash, troopers working to identify victim

The Florida Highway Patrol said a person riding on a bike was killed Sunday night after being struck by an SUV in Sumter County.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on State Road 471 near State Road 50.

Troopers said the bicyclist, a Chevy Trailblazer and a Chevy Malibu were all traveling southbound on SR-471 when the Trailblazer failed to see the bicyclist and struck him, before coming to a stop.

The bicyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered fatal injuries, FHP said in a news release. After the initial impact, the Malibu also collided with the bicycle before coming to a stop.

It's unclear if the bicyclist, who has not been identified, was wearing a helmet.