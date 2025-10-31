Man on electric bike dies after crash with Jeep in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man riding an electric bicycle was killed in a crash with a Jeep in Brevard County on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6:03 p.m. near State Road A1A and Berkeley Street, an FHP release said.
According to troopers, the man was riding his bike eastbound on the SR-A1A sidewalk when he crossed on the road, entering the path of a Jeep Wrangler.
The Jeep hit the man, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not injured and remained at the scene, according to the release.
What we don't know:
Florida Highway Patrol have not released the identity of the man on the bike. The release said he was a 71-year-old man from Satellite Beach.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: A news release from the Florida Highway Patrol was used to write this article.