Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Osceola, troopers say

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Osceola early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the collision at Florence Villa Road and Westside Boulevard. Preliminary evidence indicates the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release. A roadblock is currently in place at this intersection, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.



