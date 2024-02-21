Beyoncé becomes 1st Black woman to reach No. 1 on country music chart

article

Beyoncé just added another accomplishment to her illustrious career.

The Grammy-winning entertainer became the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart with her latest single "Texas Hold Em."

"Texas Hold 'Em" debuted on country radio on Feb. 13, and claimed the top spot from Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves whose duet "I Remember Everything" was No. 1 for 20 weeks, People reported.

The success of "Texas Hold Em '' comes shortly after Beyoncé released the hit track along with "16 Carriages" on Feb. 11, which was announced in a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII .

Citing Luminate, Billboard reported that the country song gained 19.2 million official streams and 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the U.S. through Feb. 15. "16 Carriages" earned 10.3 million streams, 90,000 in radio reach and 14,000 sold.

The Houston native also made history as the first woman to have topped the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs since the lists began as all-encompassing genre song charts in 1958.

Next month, the "Cuff It" singer is releasing a new album on March 29 expected to be titled "Act II," a follow-up to her Renaissance album in 2022.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



